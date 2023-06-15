Harbour Investments Inc. Has $59.49 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,464 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $59,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $98.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day moving average of $97.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
