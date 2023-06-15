Harbour Investments Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,298 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $159.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

