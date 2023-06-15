Harbour Investments Inc. Has $64.92 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,603 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after buying an additional 1,609,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after buying an additional 1,483,098 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,058,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,821,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $401.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $403.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.