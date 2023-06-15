Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after acquiring an additional 303,296 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after acquiring an additional 852,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $487,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $44.07 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.71.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

