Harbour Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,184 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,631,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,310,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,700,000 after buying an additional 1,384,232 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,737,000 after buying an additional 1,222,258 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,040,000 after buying an additional 954,175 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $49.40.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

