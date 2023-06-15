Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,353 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after buying an additional 2,021,887 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,762,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,240,000 after purchasing an additional 664,440 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

