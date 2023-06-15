Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 1,032 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,599,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $469.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

