Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 175,356 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 499,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,356 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.