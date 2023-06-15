Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 19,940 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FSK stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $22.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

