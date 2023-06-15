Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 35,664 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,664 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.1% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $51,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $365.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.46. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $366.19.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

