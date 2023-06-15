Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 5,851 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 1.6% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $26,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after acquiring an additional 158,530 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after acquiring an additional 69,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,372,000 after acquiring an additional 225,044 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 501,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,112,000 after acquiring an additional 41,180 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $66.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

