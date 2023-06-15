Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 9,300 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 519,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,163,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 67,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

