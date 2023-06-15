Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,974 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.5% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Georgetown University raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Georgetown University now owns 72,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 49,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,641,000. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

