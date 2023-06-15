Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,153 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $299.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $293.24 and its 200-day moving average is $304.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.