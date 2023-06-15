Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 2,131 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 0.6% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $72.56. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

