Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 28,572 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,572 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $40.34.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

