Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 30,844 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,844 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $11,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

