Harry A. Wolin Sells 74,473 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.2 %

AMD stock opened at $127.33 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $205.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 553.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its 200-day moving average is $86.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

