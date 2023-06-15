Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,932.50

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,932.50 ($24.18) and last traded at GBX 1,927.46 ($24.12), with a volume of 27346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,900 ($23.77).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIK. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($18.02) to GBX 1,740 ($21.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.90) to GBX 1,950 ($24.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.28) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.27) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($26.03) to GBX 2,125 ($26.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,922.50 ($24.06).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,835.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,825.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,718.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

In related news, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,820 ($22.77) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($34,159.16). Insiders own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

