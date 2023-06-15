Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,932.50

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,932.50 ($24.18) and last traded at GBX 1,927.46 ($24.12), with a volume of 27346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,900 ($23.77).
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIK. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($18.02) to GBX 1,740 ($21.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.90) to GBX 1,950 ($24.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.28) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.27) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($26.03) to GBX 2,125 ($26.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,922.50 ($24.06).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,835.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,825.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,718.04.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
