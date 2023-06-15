Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

