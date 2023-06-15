Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.0% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,242 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after acquiring an additional 741,605 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Honeywell International by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,089,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,990,000 after acquiring an additional 684,138 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.68. The stock has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

