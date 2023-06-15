IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Position Lifted by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,737 shares during the quarter. IAC makes up 3.9% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in IAC were worth $16,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,113,000 after buying an additional 14,539,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IAC by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at $40,036,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 4th quarter worth about $37,580,000. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IAC by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,598,000 after purchasing an additional 632,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IAC from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.93.

Shares of IAC opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.96. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($1.04). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

