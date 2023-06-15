Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,449,047,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $579,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $204.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $248.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

About Illumina



Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

