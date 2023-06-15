IMA Wealth Inc. Acquires 957 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,485 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,683,673,000 after acquiring an additional 640,839 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE V opened at $223.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.72 and a 200 day moving average of $222.46.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
