IMA Wealth Inc. Buys 2,362 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $153.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.86, a PEG ratio of 89.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.97 and its 200 day moving average is $123.34. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $205.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Westpark Capital raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.