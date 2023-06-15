IMA Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

PayPal Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $63.60 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.