IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Evolent Health Trading Down 3.7 %

In other Evolent Health news, Director Diane Holder sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $375,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,976.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $3,991,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,977.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Diane Holder sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $375,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,976.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 343,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,960 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $30.01 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -78.97 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $427.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

