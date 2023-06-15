IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4,545.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IIPR opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 17.70 and a quick ratio of 17.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $85.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $125.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 55.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

