IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up 1.1% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $56.00 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

