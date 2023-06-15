IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,956 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

