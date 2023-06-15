IMA Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 618,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,730 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.8% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJN opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0951 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

