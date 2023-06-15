IMA Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $69.12 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,320. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

