IMA Wealth Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avory & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,850 shares of company stock valued at $37,003,987. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $209.40 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $203.96 billion, a PE ratio of 551.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.