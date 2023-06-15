IMA Wealth Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in MP Materials by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MP Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MP Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MP shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

MP Materials stock opened at $22.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.70. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 39,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $877,156.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

