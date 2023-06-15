IMA Wealth Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 23,108 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TDS opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.04. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -139.62%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.