IMA Wealth Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $1,139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 197,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,579 shares of company stock valued at $66,136 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VSAT stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.41 by $1.15. Viasat had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $666.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. On average, research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

