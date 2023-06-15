IMA Wealth Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,653 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,516 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after purchasing an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

