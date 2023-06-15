IMA Wealth Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MercadoLibre Price Performance
MELI opened at $1,211.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,269.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $609.05 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 99.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.50.
About MercadoLibre
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.
