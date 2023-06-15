IMA Wealth Inc. Has $2.76 Million Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28,338 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,630 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

EXAS opened at $93.06 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

