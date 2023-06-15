IMA Wealth Inc. Has $3.05 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Trading Down 2.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

PFE opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $222.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

