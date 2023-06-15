IMA Wealth Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,475,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 271,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,751,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,556,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.66 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

