IMA Wealth Inc. Has $574,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $66.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.21. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

