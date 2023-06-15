IMA Wealth Inc. Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.82. The company has a market capitalization of $297.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

