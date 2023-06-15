IMA Wealth Inc. Invests $2.24 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 68,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Barclays cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.