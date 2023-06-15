IMA Wealth Inc. Invests $2.24 Million in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 68,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FITB stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on FITB. Barclays cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp
In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.