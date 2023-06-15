IMA Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,855 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.
Insider Activity at CVS Health
CVS Health Stock Down 7.8 %
CVS opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVS Health (CVS)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.