IMA Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,151 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for 0.9% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $54.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.44 and a 52 week high of $56.80.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also

