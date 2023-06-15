IMA Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,667,220,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

Ingredion Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,910 shares of company stock valued at $842,394. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.