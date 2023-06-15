IMA Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Generac by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $119.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day moving average is $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $282.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Generac’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

See Also

