IMA Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 1.4% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,877,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,672,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $111.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.98. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

