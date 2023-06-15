IMA Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

IMA Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,910,000 after purchasing an additional 56,253 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,117,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $697,296,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $771.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $546.93 and a one year high of $837.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $771.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $758.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,316,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,891 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,150. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

